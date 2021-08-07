NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

