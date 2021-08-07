Noku (NOKU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,948.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $30,948.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

