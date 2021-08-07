Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

