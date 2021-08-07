Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €84.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

BMW opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

