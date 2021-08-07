Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

