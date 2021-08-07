Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

