Northwest Natural’s (NWN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NWN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

