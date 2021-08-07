Novan (NOVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 317,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,256. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

