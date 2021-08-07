Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $46.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.89. 15,242,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,345. Novavax has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

