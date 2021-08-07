Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

NVAX stock traded down $46.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,242,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.25. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

