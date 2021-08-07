Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,341. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

