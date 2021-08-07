Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

