NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.25

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $166.53 million and $32.33 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.81 or 0.00859817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041263 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,250,161,262 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

