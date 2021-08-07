NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $50.57 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and $33.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

