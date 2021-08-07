NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Announces Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 565,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

