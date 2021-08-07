Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,272 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DHT by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DHT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.48 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $935.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

