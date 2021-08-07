Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

