Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,413 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $762.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

