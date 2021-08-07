Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of HCI Group worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $980.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

