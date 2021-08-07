Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

