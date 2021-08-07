Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:NXC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
