NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA stock opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.