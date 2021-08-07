NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:NWF opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.55. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

