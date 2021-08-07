O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OI. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

OI stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

