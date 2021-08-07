Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlas by 81.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

ATCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 874,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,897. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

