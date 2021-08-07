Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

