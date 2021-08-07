Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 27,318 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.