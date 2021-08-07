Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 6882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.