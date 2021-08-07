Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.