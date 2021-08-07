Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 112 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $18.44 on Friday, reaching $497.24. 831,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.05.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

