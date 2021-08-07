Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 973 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

