Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $674,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

