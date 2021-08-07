Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 849,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $150.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

