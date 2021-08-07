Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 92 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.