OctoFi Achieves Market Cap of $9.86 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00027970 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $275,503.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.