OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 195,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

