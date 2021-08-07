Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 4,468 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 3,929,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

