Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $31.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,470.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

