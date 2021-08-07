Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 7,178 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $552,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $10,883,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 70.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 566,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 6,146,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,922. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.