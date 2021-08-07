Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

