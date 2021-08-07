Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $251.74. 465,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,918. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.