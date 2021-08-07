Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $203.14. 93,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,070. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

