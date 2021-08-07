Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.88. 1,282,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

