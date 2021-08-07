Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 5,574 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

