Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

