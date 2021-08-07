Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00008119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.01 million and $7.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00346275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,248 coins and its circulating supply is 562,932 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.