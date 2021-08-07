Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.53

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.53 and last traded at $154.92, with a volume of 5013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.19.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,211. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

