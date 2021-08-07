Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oncolytics Biotech were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.