Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,136,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.