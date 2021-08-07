Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Ontrak stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 277,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,735. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228 in the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth $258,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

